YSRCP grapples with leadership crisis in Kuppam

Tirupati : YSRCP is facing turbulent times in the Kuppam constituency, a key stronghold represented by TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the eighth consecutive time. Despite its previous aggressive efforts to unseat Naidu, the YSRCP is now grappling with a leadership vacuum, compounded by internal strife and diminishing presence in the region.

At the centre of the crisis is MLC and YSRCP Assembly candidate K R J Bharath, who was also entrusted with the role of Chittoor district president. However, following the party’s electoral defeat, Bharath’s involvement in party affairs has been minimal, with his absence felt ever since the election results were out. His passive approach has reportedly alienated the party’s rank and file in Kuppam, creating a void in leadership that has yet to be filled.

The situation has been exacerbated by an internal rivalry within the YSRCP between Bharath and former RESCO chairman Senthil. The two factions have been at odds, with Senthil emerging as a parallel power figure due to his bold statements and dominant personality. Yet, Senthil’s legal troubles, including time spent in remand, have also sidelined him from party activities, leaving the YSRCP without a clear leader in Kuppam.

Tensions reached a boiling point when posters appeared in the town proclaiming ‘Bharath is missing’. The posters, allegedly put up by disgruntled YSRCP cadres, quickly went viral on social media.

Many suspect the rival faction within the party was behind this public embarrassment, further highlighting the internal discord. Murali, a leader of the ‘Bharath-affected workers association’, voiced his frustrations, questioning Bharath’s decision to distance himself from the constituency post-election.

Needless to say that in the past five years, particular before the Assembly elections, YSRCP has made tall claims that it will defeat Chandrababu Naidu for sure and send TDP packing from the constituency.

Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has even coined a slogan, ‘Why not Kuppam’ indicating that they are going to win the seat.

He laid a special focus on the constituency and vowed to defeat Naidu. However, the election loss has thrown the party’s future in the constituency into uncertainty, as the TDP, energised by Naidu’s success, strengthens its position.

In a recent move to address the leadership crisis, YSRCP’s central leadership appointed Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy as the president of Chittoor and Tirupati districts. However, the role was soon handed over to former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

With the party’s survival in Kuppam hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on Karunakar Reddy as the onus of bringing the party affairs on track by motivating party cadres lies on him and his next moves in this regard assume significance.