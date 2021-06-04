Ducati to Launch New Bike, V4 BS 6 Next Week in India: Sources

Ducati is an Italian motorcycle brand, which was founded in the year, 1926 and it has been part of the Volkswagen group, since 2012. It is a global brand, even in India, it has presence.



This year, Ducati India has lined up varied new launches, beginning with a new bike announcements very next week.

As seen before, the Panigal V4 would be sold, both Standard and S variants.

2020, was quite a dull year, for the Indian Premium bike market, the reason being Covid-19 pandemic. There has been no major launch announcement by Ducati last year, save for the updated Panigale V2. However, the company has lined up varied new launches for this year, beginning with the new bike announcement next week.

Still, the company, yet to officially inform about the arrival of new bikes in the month of June, it has now teased the Panigale V4 BS6. Sources reveal that, new motorcycle would be introduced in India, on 7th June (Monday).

During the year, 2020 Panigale V4 has got major changes, it was given winglets, suspension setup, a returned chassis, all this would help make its performance more manageable. While the 2020, was never officially shown green light in India, on special demand, select units of the models were brought for the customers.

The new 2021 V4 when compared to the previous year's model, is almost similar. It is compliant to BS 6 emission norms and sources power from a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, it delivers around 211 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm backed up by 124 Nm of peak torque output is nearing to 9,500 rmp, The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission.

As seen earlier, the Panigale V4 would be sold in both standard and S variants. Both the trims would employ the same engine tuning as well as electronic package, however, the premium –spec "S" trim would feature electronically controlled Ohlins suspension, lithium –ion battery, forged aluminum wheels, lesser weight(195kg).

When launched, the bike is expected to be priced between 22 lakh and 27 lakh (Ex-showroom).