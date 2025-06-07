Gear Up! Upcoming Bikes Ready to Hit the Street in June 2025

June is going to be an exciting month for motorcycle enthusiasts, as there will be some amazing new bike launches this month. From electric scooters to adventure bikes, this month has something for all types of two-wheeler lovers.

With so many options for the consumer, it becomes a little confusing for motorcycle enthusiasts to choose their dream bike. Here’s the list of motorcycles that will be launched in June 2025.

Suzuki e Access

Suzuki is all set to enter the two-wheeler market with the launch of its first electric scooter the Suzuki e Access. Giving tough competition to other electric scooters like the Honda Activa e and the Bajaj Chetak, e Access is ready to hit the road with some amazing features. This scooter is said to have a 4.2-inch TFT digital display, 17-litres under-seat storage and offers three ride modes.

The Suzuki e-Access is anticipated to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Specs and Features:

Battery and Range - 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) which offers a range of 95 km per charge

Charging Time: 6.5 hours with a standard charger; supports fast charging as well.

Features – It has an Eco, Ride A, Ride B, and Reverse mode managed via Suzuki Drive Mode Selector. It comes with Front disc and rear drum brakes with regenerative braking.

2025 Yezdi Adventure

Initially supposed to be launched on the 15th of May, the 2025 Yezdi Adventure has been officially launched in India on the 4th of June, bringing a host of updates to enhance its appeal in the adventure touring segment. Priced between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle offers both aesthetic and functional improvements over its predecessor.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine

Power - 29 bhp and 29.9 Nm of torque.

Transmission – 6 Speed Manual.

Mileage – 35.16 kmpl

Fuel tank capacity - 15.5 litres which can deliver approximately 500 to 545 kilometres on a full tank.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp is the perfect adventure touring motorcycle designed for riders who enjoy both city commuting and off-road adventures. It combines modern features with a design inspired by the original Transalp from the 1980s. Equipped with a 5-inch TFT display, the Transalp is a dream bike for adventure lovers and people who love long rides as it offers Bluetooth connectivity, customizable riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User), and Honda's Smartphone Voice Control system for managing calls, messages, music, and navigation. It also gets a new LED headlamp. The estimated price of this bike is Rs 11 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Key Specs and Features

Engine - 755cc parallel-twin engine

Power - 90 horsepower and 75 Nm of torque

Brakes - Dual 310mm front disc brakes and a single 256mm disc at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS.

2025 Kawasaki Z900

One of the most loved bikes in India, the Kawasaki Z900 is all set to launch its new edition this month. The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is a powerful and stylish motorcycle that has been updated with several new features to enhance performance, comfort, and safety. For example, a new 5-inch colour TFT screen shows all essential information and supports smartphone connectivity for navigation and voice commands. The expected price of this bike is approximately Rs 9.52 lakh.

Key Specs and Features

Engine - 948cc, 4-cylinder engine

Power - 123 horsepower and 98.6 Nm of torque.

Brakes - 300mm front disc brake and a 250mm rear disc at the rear.

Are you into high-performance sportbikes or eco-friendly electric scooters? The new motorcycle launches in June 2025 has something exciting in store for everyone.