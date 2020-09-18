Hyderabad City born e-bike ready for drive in Nepal

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) incubated startup PURE EV has hit the international market launching its premium model 'EPluto7G' electric bike in Nepal. According to the statement issued by the company, the launch will be in October this year as part of its international expansion plans.

A unique point of this vehicle is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in the gradient requirements of Nepal. PURE EV has developed state-of-the-art 'power train' capabilities and efficiency in its vehicles to enhance the user experience in rough terrains.

PURE EV's expansion into Nepal is part of a larger strategy to export to international markets having predominantly two-wheeler mode of transportation for personal mobility.

The startup is partnering with White Lotus Motors (WLM) for distribution of its EV two-wheelers in Nepal. WLM will establish two outlets in the capital city of Kathmandu. PURE EV plans to launch more models shortly.

RohitVadera, chief executive officer, PURE EV, said, "This is one of the most significant milestones in the journey of PURE EV. We look forward to catering to the esteemed customers in Nepal through our partnership with White Lotus Motors. Further, all the new range of products launched in the future will also be made available in the Nepal market in the due course of time. We will be expanding to other international markets as well over the course of next year with particular focus on South Asia, South East Asia and East African countries."

The IITH-incubated startup intends to start off with an annual sales of 1,000 scooters and have wider coverage in the top five cities of the country within a year, he added.

Ashok Khadgi, MD, White Lotus Motors Private Ltd, said "partnership with Pure Energy, India will enable it to launch world-class, new generation 2 wheeler EV products in Nepal. "We see value creation for Nepalese consumers with Pure EV products due to better product quality, high-class R&D capability and suitability for Nepalese road conditions. We see a bright future for Pure EV products in Nepal," he said.

PURE EV has received International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) certification for faster homologation in Nepal and has targeted gaining 10 per cent of the market share in the two-wheeler electric vehicle sector by end of 2022.

'EPluto7G' is a high-speed premium model of PURE EV. The vehicle offers affordability, long-range, top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 kilometres. The model comes with a 2.5 kWh portable battery that can travel 100 kilometres on a single charge.