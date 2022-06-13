  • Menu
Imported Tesla Model Y spotted in Bengaluru

While Elon Musk has announced not to bring Tesla cars to India unless his demands are met, the rich and the famous are not deterred from importing a Tesla vehicle to the country.

Bengaluru: While Elon Musk has announced not to bring Tesla cars to India unless his demands are met, the rich and the famous are not deterred from importing a Tesla vehicle to the country.

A privately imported long-range model of Tesla Model Y on the street of Bengaluru has now surfaced online.

In the posts shared on social media by carcrazy. india, the car is shown at a wash shop, where the tailgate and the left side door of the car are shown open. Model Y is a crossover version of Model 3 and is slightly more expensive than that of Model 3, which is the entry-level Tesla vehicle and was supposed to enter India last year.

The dual motor long-range Model Y starts at a base price of $62,990 and can reach $83,990 with all the available features. According to Tesla, long-range Model Y is able to carry 7 passengers and their cargo. Each second row seat folds flat independently, creating flexible storage for skis,furniture, luggage and more.The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading easy and quick. The long-range variant offers a driving range of 524 kms and has a top speed of 217 kmph.

