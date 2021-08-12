On 14th August, New Mahindra XUV700 would be unveiled in India

Mahindra has made announcement that the XUV700 would be unveiled in India, on 14th August, 2021 at 4PM. This would likely to be followed by the launch of the model during the festive season.



The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to receive several, 1st in segment feature. Ahead of debut, the new Mahindra XUV7000 images have been leaked. Even earlier teaser images have been revealed, the new gen SUV would come equipped with the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, personalised safety alerts and driver drowsiness detection.

The above model would receive flush-fitting door handles. A teaser video has revealed interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, The vehicle comes equipped with 3 spoke flat bottom steering wheel, beige and black interior theme, on the console, dual HD screens, having one unit each for the touch screen infotainment system having fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and Sony music system having 4 sound modes. Also on the offer, we would find the brands's Adrenox AI technology.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 would include 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engines having manual as well as automatic transmissions. The model would also receive AWD on select variants while the drive modes would be offered only having the diesel variants. The XUV700 will be the 1st SUV from the brand to sport the new logo.