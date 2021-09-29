Toyota Cars to become Costlier in India starting from 1st October 2021

On Tuesday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has made an announcement that, its cars would become more pricier beginning from 1st October. 2021. The latest price hike decision came after the automaker has made an announcement about the price hike in the month of August, this year. The Japanese car brand has made claims that the latest price hike is necessitated to offset the increasing input cost.



The above company, is a joint venture between the Japan's Toyota Motor company and Kirloskar Group, it sells a range of vehicles, which include Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the domestic market.

The overall price hike has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. Our's is a customer-centric company, we tend to remain committed, so that we can cater to the ever-evolving needs as well as the requirements of our customers consciously thus minimizing the impact of rising cost on its consumers.

The price increase is in the range of 1.5% to 2% and it would be applicable to all models of TKM except the Vellfire.

The TKM sells a range of vehicles, which include hatchback Glaza, Compact urban Cruiser, premium and SUV Fortuner, multi-purpose vehicle innova Crysta, among others.

On Monday, the Toyota Kirloskar Motor company has stated that, it will stop selling its mid-sized sedan yaris, in our nation, India, with immediate effects, this would be part of its product strategy, so that it would be able to cater the much evolving needs of the customers.

The company has launched the model Yaris in the month of May 2018 at a price range of RS 8.75 lakh and Rs. 14.07 lakh(Ex-showroom, the above model was competing with the likes of Honda city, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna.

However, it did not receive a robust response in the market, thus clocking a cumulative wholesales of around 19,800 units.

The company has stated that it has been harnessing its manufacturing capabilities so that it can bring in world-class products to Indian consumers.

As a part of this endeavour, we would continue to leverage our leadership and vast experience in cleaner technologies so that it can refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving varied customer choices and thus enabling greener mobility.