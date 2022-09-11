3 Best Selling Hyundai Cars in the month of September,2022

South Korean Carmaker Hyundai is listed among the nation's largest carmakers and few of its popular models such as the Creta, Grand i10 and i20 are consistent sellers, this makes it to the list of best-selling vehicles each month.



Hyundai Grand i10

The third-best selling Hyundai in the month of August 2022 is the Grad i10 hatchback, which competes head-on with the Maruti Suzuki Swift in the segment. The i10 is powered by a 1.2 litre diesel engine or a 1.2 lire diesel engine, which would be paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox.

In the month of August, this year, Hyundai has sold about 9,274 units of the i10, registering a YOY growth of 16% compared to August 2021, when 8023 units of the i10 were sold.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is an popular SUV in the segment, which consist of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. This compact SUV has been able to manage to outsell all its competition in the month of August, apart from the Brezza and Nexon.

Previously, Hyundai sold nearing 11,240 units of the Venue, as compared to selling about 8,377 units in the month of August previous year, Registering 34% Yoy growth. The recent update Hyundai gave the Venue has surely helped because the 2022. Hyundai Venue looks much better and many consider, it to be best looking Venue till date.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been the carmaker's best-selling vehicle for numerous years in a row. The Creta enjoyed almost no competition in this segment for a while, however, Toyota as well as Maruti has the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara launches lined up, which may pose a threat to the Creta's popularity.

In the month of August 2022, Hyundai has been successful in selling around 12,577 units of Creta SUV when compared to selling around 12,957 units last August, which is only 0.1% decrease in sales.