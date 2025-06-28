  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Auto > Auto Reviews

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?

Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?
x
Highlights

Tata Harrier EV vs Diesel Harrier: Comparing top variants to see if the EV’s added features, power, and range justify its Rs 1 lakh higher price.

With the Tata Harrier EV finally launched, buyers are eager to know whether the electric SUV offers better value than its diesel-powered sibling. Priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Empowered RWD variant, the Harrier EV costs roughly Rs 1 lakh more than the Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition automatic diesel, which is priced at Rs 26.50 lakh.

Dimensions & Storage:

Both SUVs are nearly identical in size, but the Harrier EV offers a slight edge with 57 litres more boot space and a frunk (front trunk) of up to 67 litres in the RWD version—something the diesel Harrier lacks entirely.

Powertrain Comparison:

The Harrier EV gets a 75 kWh battery delivering 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, while the diesel Harrier produces 170 PS and 350 Nm with a 2.0-litre engine. Despite offering slightly less torque, the EV excels in power and offers an impressive claimed range of 627 km on a single charge.

Feature Showdown:

Both SUVs are well-equipped, but the Harrier EV brings a few extras:

Larger 14.5-inch QLED infotainment touchscreen

540-degree camera with transparent terrain view

Auto park assist and a digital IRVM with dashcam

More powerful Dolby Atmos sound system

Wing-type rear headrests and “boss mode” for co-driver seat

65W fast charging USB-C ports and V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability

Shared Features Include:

Panoramic sunroof with voice assist

Level-2 ADAS

Ventilated front seats

Dual-zone climate control

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

360-degree cameras and 7 airbags

Verdict:

The Harrier EV offers significant improvements in power, tech, comfort, and storage. While its Rs 1 lakh premium over the diesel variant may raise eyebrows, the added features, electric performance, and long-range capability make it a well-rounded and future-ready SUV.

Still, for those who frequently drive long distances or lack access to reliable EV infrastructure, the diesel Harrier remains a practical and proven option. But if you're ready to go electric, the Harrier EV more than justifies its premium.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick