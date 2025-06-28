Live
- Dairatul Maarif in Hyderabad preserves the Bhagavad Gita in Arabic
- Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?
- ED seizes property worth Rs 15.78 crore in J&K's Patnitop hill station
- Poco F7 vs F7 Pro: Why Poco F7 offers better value for money
- Nothing, Samsung, Motorola & more; Top 5 smartphones launching next week
- The 90's Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala passes away
- Govt sets up task force to roll out India Energy Stack for digital push to power sector
- Neuralink showcases mind-control gaming: Sixth brain chip implant sparks global awe
- iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak hints at bold camera redesign, 12GB RAM and A19 Pro Chip
- Congress lost power due to its neglect of backward classes: Union Minister
Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?
Tata Harrier EV vs Diesel Harrier: Comparing top variants to see if the EV’s added features, power, and range justify its Rs 1 lakh higher price.
With the Tata Harrier EV finally launched, buyers are eager to know whether the electric SUV offers better value than its diesel-powered sibling. Priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Empowered RWD variant, the Harrier EV costs roughly Rs 1 lakh more than the Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition automatic diesel, which is priced at Rs 26.50 lakh.
Dimensions & Storage:
Both SUVs are nearly identical in size, but the Harrier EV offers a slight edge with 57 litres more boot space and a frunk (front trunk) of up to 67 litres in the RWD version—something the diesel Harrier lacks entirely.
Powertrain Comparison:
The Harrier EV gets a 75 kWh battery delivering 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, while the diesel Harrier produces 170 PS and 350 Nm with a 2.0-litre engine. Despite offering slightly less torque, the EV excels in power and offers an impressive claimed range of 627 km on a single charge.
Feature Showdown:
Both SUVs are well-equipped, but the Harrier EV brings a few extras:
Larger 14.5-inch QLED infotainment touchscreen
540-degree camera with transparent terrain view
Auto park assist and a digital IRVM with dashcam
More powerful Dolby Atmos sound system
Wing-type rear headrests and “boss mode” for co-driver seat
65W fast charging USB-C ports and V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability
Shared Features Include:
Panoramic sunroof with voice assist
Level-2 ADAS
Ventilated front seats
Dual-zone climate control
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
360-degree cameras and 7 airbags
Verdict:
The Harrier EV offers significant improvements in power, tech, comfort, and storage. While its Rs 1 lakh premium over the diesel variant may raise eyebrows, the added features, electric performance, and long-range capability make it a well-rounded and future-ready SUV.
Still, for those who frequently drive long distances or lack access to reliable EV infrastructure, the diesel Harrier remains a practical and proven option. But if you're ready to go electric, the Harrier EV more than justifies its premium.