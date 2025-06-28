Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?

With the Tata Harrier EV finally launched, buyers are eager to know whether the electric SUV offers better value than its diesel-powered sibling. Priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Empowered RWD variant, the Harrier EV costs roughly Rs 1 lakh more than the Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition automatic diesel, which is priced at Rs 26.50 lakh.

Dimensions & Storage:

Both SUVs are nearly identical in size, but the Harrier EV offers a slight edge with 57 litres more boot space and a frunk (front trunk) of up to 67 litres in the RWD version—something the diesel Harrier lacks entirely.

Powertrain Comparison:

The Harrier EV gets a 75 kWh battery delivering 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, while the diesel Harrier produces 170 PS and 350 Nm with a 2.0-litre engine. Despite offering slightly less torque, the EV excels in power and offers an impressive claimed range of 627 km on a single charge.

Feature Showdown:

Both SUVs are well-equipped, but the Harrier EV brings a few extras:

Larger 14.5-inch QLED infotainment touchscreen

540-degree camera with transparent terrain view

Auto park assist and a digital IRVM with dashcam

More powerful Dolby Atmos sound system

Wing-type rear headrests and “boss mode” for co-driver seat

65W fast charging USB-C ports and V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability

Shared Features Include:

Panoramic sunroof with voice assist

Level-2 ADAS

Ventilated front seats

Dual-zone climate control

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

360-degree cameras and 7 airbags

Verdict:

The Harrier EV offers significant improvements in power, tech, comfort, and storage. While its Rs 1 lakh premium over the diesel variant may raise eyebrows, the added features, electric performance, and long-range capability make it a well-rounded and future-ready SUV.

Still, for those who frequently drive long distances or lack access to reliable EV infrastructure, the diesel Harrier remains a practical and proven option. But if you're ready to go electric, the Harrier EV more than justifies its premium.