Tata Winger Plus 9-Seater Launched with Premium Comfort and Fleet-Friendly Features

Tata Motors has introduced the all-new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus, priced at ₹20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Designed for staff transportation and tourism sectors, it aims to enhance passenger comfort, spaciousness, and connectivity, while improving fleet efficiency and profitability.

Comfort-Focused Design

Features:

Reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests

Individual AC vents

Personal USB charging points

Ample legroom for all passengers

Spacious Interior

Highlights:

Wide cabin layout

Generous luggage compartment

Ideal for long-distance journeys

Safety and Smooth Ride

Specifications:

Built on a monocoque chassis

Offers stability and safety

Car-like handling to reduce driver fatigue

Efficient Engine Performance

Details:

Powered by a 2.2L Dicor diesel engine

Delivers 100hp and 200Nm torque

Balances power with fuel efficiency

Connected Technology

Features:

Equipped with Tata’s Fleet Edge platform

Enables real-time vehicle tracking

Provides diagnostics and fleet management

Low Operating Costs

Advantages: