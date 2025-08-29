  • Menu
Tata Winger Plus 9-Seater Launched with Premium Comfort and Fleet-Friendly Features

Highlights

Tata Motors introduces the all-new 9-seater Winger Plus, built for enhanced passenger comfort and fleet efficiency. Key highlights include reclining seats, AC vents, connected tech, and low operating costs.

Tata Motors has introduced the all-new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus, priced at ₹20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Designed for staff transportation and tourism sectors, it aims to enhance passenger comfort, spaciousness, and connectivity, while improving fleet efficiency and profitability.

Comfort-Focused Design

Features:

  • Reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests
  • Individual AC vents
  • Personal USB charging points
  • Ample legroom for all passengers

Spacious Interior

Highlights:

  • Wide cabin layout
  • Generous luggage compartment
  • Ideal for long-distance journeys

Safety and Smooth Ride

Specifications:

  • Built on a monocoque chassis
  • Offers stability and safety
  • Car-like handling to reduce driver fatigue

Efficient Engine Performance

Details:

  • Powered by a 2.2L Dicor diesel engine
  • Delivers 100hp and 200Nm torque
  • Balances power with fuel efficiency

Connected Technology

Features:

  • Equipped with Tata’s Fleet Edge platform
  • Enables real-time vehicle tracking
  • Provides diagnostics and fleet management

Low Operating Costs

Advantages:

  • Designed for commercial use
  • Offers reliability and reduced maintenance
  • Ensures lower total cost of ownership
