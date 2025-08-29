Live
Tata Winger Plus 9-Seater Launched with Premium Comfort and Fleet-Friendly Features
Highlights
Tata Motors introduces the all-new 9-seater Winger Plus, built for enhanced passenger comfort and fleet efficiency. Key highlights include reclining seats, AC vents, connected tech, and low operating costs.
Tata Motors has introduced the all-new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus, priced at ₹20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Designed for staff transportation and tourism sectors, it aims to enhance passenger comfort, spaciousness, and connectivity, while improving fleet efficiency and profitability.
Comfort-Focused Design
Features:
- Reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests
- Individual AC vents
- Personal USB charging points
- Ample legroom for all passengers
Spacious Interior
Highlights:
- Wide cabin layout
- Generous luggage compartment
- Ideal for long-distance journeys
Safety and Smooth Ride
Specifications:
- Built on a monocoque chassis
- Offers stability and safety
- Car-like handling to reduce driver fatigue
Efficient Engine Performance
Details:
- Powered by a 2.2L Dicor diesel engine
- Delivers 100hp and 200Nm torque
- Balances power with fuel efficiency
Connected Technology
Features:
- Equipped with Tata’s Fleet Edge platform
- Enables real-time vehicle tracking
- Provides diagnostics and fleet management
Low Operating Costs
Advantages:
- Designed for commercial use
- Offers reliability and reduced maintenance
- Ensures lower total cost of ownership
