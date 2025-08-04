Top Cars Expected to Hit the Road in August 2025

Car enthusiasts in India have a lot to look forward to this August as several exciting models and new brands are set to launch in India. From sleek sedans to powerful SUVs, automakers are ready to impress with their latest designs, technology, and features.

Volvo XC60 Facelift

Volvo – Known to be one of the most stylish cars, is first on the list. The Volvo XC60 Facelift which was globally launched in early 2025, was launched in India on the 1st of August. The Volvo XC60 Facelift brings subtle styling updates like a diagonal-slat grille, smoked LED taillights, new alloys and fresh colours. At the same time, there are interior upgrades like an 11.2″ Snapdragon-powered touchscreen, premium materials, massaging seats, panoramic sunroof and Level-2 ADAS. It is priced at an ex-showroom Rs 71.90 lakh in India.

Features and Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid (B5)

Power: 250 hp

Torque: 350 Nm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive (AWD)

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe

For those who are waiting for a high-performance coupe in India, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is making its debut in India. This performance machine looks extremely stylish with a vertical-slat Panamericana grille, sleek LED DRLs, wide flared fenders, sculpted hood with vents, optional 20″ AMG alloys, quad exhausts and a sporty diffuser. The expected ex-showroom price is approximately Rs 2.00 crore.

Features and Specs

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbocharged inline-six mild-hybrid

Power: 443 bhp

Torque: 560 Nm

Transmission: 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic

VinFast VF 7

VinFast is ready to make a debut in India by mid-August 2025. This Vietnamese brand is making its way to the Indian market with two of its electric vehicles – The VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6. VF 7 is a compact 5-seater car. It comes in two variants – The Eco Variant and the Plus Variant. The approximate price of this car is Rs 30–35 lakh.

Features and Specs

Battery Capacity: 70.8 kWh

Range: Eco – Approx 450 km

Plus – Approx 431 km

Power: Eco FWD variant: Approx 201 bhp (150–204 PS) & 310 Nm torque

Plus AWD variant: Approx 349–354 bhp (260–350 PS) & 500 Nm torque

VinFast VF 6

VinFast has opened pre-bookings for its compact electric SUV VF 6 on July 15, 2025, with public sales expected by the end of August. Locally assembled in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, it’s priced around Rs 18–25 lakh.

Features and Specs

Battery Capacity: A single 59.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers both Eco and Plus trims.

Range: Approx 480 km

Power: 201–204 PS

Mahindra Vision Concepts

Mahindra will unveil four concept SUVs under its new "Nu" platform: Vision T (Thar‑family electric), Vision S (Scorpio‑N EV), Vision SXT (utility‑pickup design), and Vision X.

With these launches, August 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for car lovers. Whether you’re looking for sporty performance, electric mobility, luxury comfort, or want to try a new brand, there’s something new for everyone to explore.