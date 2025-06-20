Live
Bangalore Metro Purple Line Service Pause on June 22 for Maintenance
BMRCL will pause train services between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli on the Purple Line from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, for maintenance work.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has an important message for metro riders in Bengaluru. They said the Purple Line of the Namma Metro will stop running for a short time, as reported by The Hindu. This is because of planned repair work between Halasuru and Trinity stations.
So, trains will not run between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday, 22 June.
BMRCL said this short break is needed to do the repair work safely and to keep passengers safe and comfortable.
During this time, trains will run normally on other parts of the Purple Line — from Challaghatta to M.G. Road and from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi).
The Green Line trains, which run from Madavara to Silk Institute, will not be stopped.
Full train service between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli will start again after 9 am.