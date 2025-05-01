Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Nears Launch with New Train Coaches

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that it has received three new metro coaches for the Yellow Line. These coaches came from the Titagarh factory. Three more coaches will be sent to Bengaluru by May 2.

This is an important step for the city, as it brings the Yellow Line closer to opening. The Yellow Line runs from RV College to Bommasandra, near Electronic City, where many people work.

BMRCL said that another set of metro coaches is expected to arrive between May 10 and May 15. With these new trains, the metro officials are working faster to start the Yellow Line soon. This will help people travel more easily and save time in traffic.

The Yellow Line has been ready for a while, but it was waiting for trains to arrive. Now, with the new coaches, Bengaluru is getting ready for better metro service.



