Bengaluru Police Arrest 3 in Ganja and Pickpocketing Cases | October 2025

This week, Bengaluru Police arrested three people in two different cases. In the first case, a man from Nepal was caught by VV Puram Police for selling ganja.

Police acted fast after getting a tip. They found 330 grams of ganja, worth about ₹45,000. The man has now been sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, Wilson Garden Police arrested two men for pickpocketing on BMTC buses.

A person called Dial 112, and the Hoysala-20 team quickly tracked the suspects. They were caught with 7 stolen mobile phones, valued at around ₹90,000.

These two cases show that Bengaluru Police are staying alert.

They continue to take quick action to protect the public and reduce crime in the city.

