Live
- Innovative Tools That Instantly Lift and Sculpt Your Skin at Home
- SC issues notice on plea to remove BJP Assam's Muslim 'takeover' video
- ULIPs vs. Mutual Funds: Wealth Creation with an Added Layer of Security
- Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India
- Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today
- Top-Rated Compact Dining Table Sets to Make the Most Out of Small Spaces
- More grassroots tournaments vital to polo’s growth in India: Simran Singh Shergill
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Rituals, and the Heartwarming Story Behind the Fast
- Papaya Smoothie: A Delicious Way to Beat Bloating
- SS Thaman Meets Sachin Tendulkar on Plane: See Pic Inside
Bengaluru Police Arrest 3 in Ganja and Pickpocketing Cases | October 2025
Bengaluru Police arrested a Nepalese man for ganja possession and two pickpockets from BMTC buses. Ganja worth ₹45,000 and mobile phones worth ₹90,000 recovered.
This week, Bengaluru Police arrested three people in two different cases. In the first case, a man from Nepal was caught by VV Puram Police for selling ganja.
Police acted fast after getting a tip. They found 330 grams of ganja, worth about ₹45,000. The man has now been sent to judicial custody.
In the second case, Wilson Garden Police arrested two men for pickpocketing on BMTC buses.
A person called Dial 112, and the Hoysala-20 team quickly tracked the suspects. They were caught with 7 stolen mobile phones, valued at around ₹90,000.
These two cases show that Bengaluru Police are staying alert.
They continue to take quick action to protect the public and reduce crime in the city.
VV Puram Police Station, has arrested a foreign national involved in the illegal sale of ganja. Acting on credible information, police seized 330 grams of ganja worth ₹45,000. The accused, a native of Nepal, was remanded to judicial custody.— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) October 6, 2025
The Wilson Garden Police have… pic.twitter.com/sSbGzjnmq9