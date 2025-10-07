  • Menu
Bengaluru Police Arrest 3 in Ganja and Pickpocketing Cases | October 2025

x
Highlights

Bengaluru Police arrested a Nepalese man for ganja possession and two pickpockets from BMTC buses. Ganja worth ₹45,000 and mobile phones worth ₹90,000 recovered.

This week, Bengaluru Police arrested three people in two different cases. In the first case, a man from Nepal was caught by VV Puram Police for selling ganja.

Police acted fast after getting a tip. They found 330 grams of ganja, worth about ₹45,000. The man has now been sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, Wilson Garden Police arrested two men for pickpocketing on BMTC buses.

A person called Dial 112, and the Hoysala-20 team quickly tracked the suspects. They were caught with 7 stolen mobile phones, valued at around ₹90,000.

These two cases show that Bengaluru Police are staying alert.

They continue to take quick action to protect the public and reduce crime in the city.




