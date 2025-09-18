Rolls-Royce Opens Largest Global Centre in Bengaluru – 700 Seats

Rolls-Royce has opened a 700-seat Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. It is the largest and most advanced Rolls-Royce facility in the world.

Minister MB Patil said this helps Bengaluru stay one of the top three cities in the world for aerospace investment.

About the Centre

The GCC strengthens Rolls-Royce operations in India.

The company has over 3,000 employees in India, mostly in Karnataka.

2,000+ engineers work directly or through partners.

Karnataka also has companies like Boeing, Airbus, Wipro, Mahindra, Collins Aerospace, Axus, and Pixel.

Why Karnataka is Important

Aerospace is key to Karnataka’s manufacturing economy.

The state has good policies and strong research, attracting global companies.

GCCs in India may contribute 3.5% to GDP by 2030.

GCC jobs are expected to reach 21 lakh people in 1,800 units by 2025.

Rolls-Royce in India

Works with HAL to make engines.

Supports India’s armed forces.

Drives digital innovation and engineering from Bengaluru.

Patil added, “The government supports such projects with good policies, infrastructure, and easy business rules.”