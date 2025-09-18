  • Menu
Rolls-Royce Opens Largest Global Centre in Bengaluru – 700 Seats

Highlights

Rolls-Royce inaugurates its largest Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The 700-seat facility strengthens operations in India and supports aerospace innovation and engineering.

Rolls-Royce has opened a 700-seat Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. It is the largest and most advanced Rolls-Royce facility in the world.

Minister MB Patil said this helps Bengaluru stay one of the top three cities in the world for aerospace investment.

About the Centre

  • The GCC strengthens Rolls-Royce operations in India.
  • The company has over 3,000 employees in India, mostly in Karnataka.
  • 2,000+ engineers work directly or through partners.
  • Karnataka also has companies like Boeing, Airbus, Wipro, Mahindra, Collins Aerospace, Axus, and Pixel.

Why Karnataka is Important

  • Aerospace is key to Karnataka’s manufacturing economy.
  • The state has good policies and strong research, attracting global companies.
  • GCCs in India may contribute 3.5% to GDP by 2030.
  • GCC jobs are expected to reach 21 lakh people in 1,800 units by 2025.

Rolls-Royce in India

  • Works with HAL to make engines.
  • Supports India’s armed forces.
  • Drives digital innovation and engineering from Bengaluru.

Patil added, “The government supports such projects with good policies, infrastructure, and easy business rules.”

