Rolls-Royce Opens Largest Global Centre in Bengaluru – 700 Seats
Highlights
Rolls-Royce inaugurates its largest Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The 700-seat facility strengthens operations in India and supports aerospace innovation and engineering.
Rolls-Royce has opened a 700-seat Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. It is the largest and most advanced Rolls-Royce facility in the world.
Minister MB Patil said this helps Bengaluru stay one of the top three cities in the world for aerospace investment.
About the Centre
- The GCC strengthens Rolls-Royce operations in India.
- The company has over 3,000 employees in India, mostly in Karnataka.
- 2,000+ engineers work directly or through partners.
- Karnataka also has companies like Boeing, Airbus, Wipro, Mahindra, Collins Aerospace, Axus, and Pixel.
Why Karnataka is Important
- Aerospace is key to Karnataka’s manufacturing economy.
- The state has good policies and strong research, attracting global companies.
- GCCs in India may contribute 3.5% to GDP by 2030.
- GCC jobs are expected to reach 21 lakh people in 1,800 units by 2025.
Rolls-Royce in India
- Works with HAL to make engines.
- Supports India’s armed forces.
- Drives digital innovation and engineering from Bengaluru.
Patil added, “The government supports such projects with good policies, infrastructure, and easy business rules.”
