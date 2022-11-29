Adani, Mukesh Ambani top Forbes India Rich List 

New Delhi: The combined wealth of top-100 richest persons in India rose $25 billion to $800 billion, according to the latest Forbes-2022 list of India's 100 richest.

Despite 10 per cent drop in Indian currency and the stock market down marginally from a year ago, the corporate captains continued to perform better this year as well. Gautam Adani has bagged the top stop followed by Mukesh Ambani on the list.

Interestingly, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar made a debut on the Forbes list. A decade after Nayarquit her job to start Nykaa, she's now at rank 44. Nayar, 59, has a net worth of $4.08 bn (Rs 32,951.71 cr). She is one of the nine women billionaires on this year's list.

Adani performed a record-breaking feat with huge infrastructure push, which changed the pecking order at the top for the first time since 2008. India's richest person has a net worth of $150 bn, while richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 bn. The cut-off to be on the list is $1.9 billion.