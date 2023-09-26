Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments

New Delhi: Investments in Indian agri-tech startups fell by 45 per cent between 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years, primarily due to a hike in global interest rates and heightened investor caution amid rising uncertainty, reveals consulting firm FSG’s new report. Meanwhile, global agri-tech investments declined by 10 per cent between calendar years 2022 and 2023, it said. Going forward, FSG expects the funding slump to continue into FY24 before springing back in FY25.

It expects that startups will continue focusing on profitability to tide over the next financial year. “Investors are likely to continue being cautious and direct their limited funding towards established business models, such as follow-on funding for companies in the mid-stream agri-tech category,” it said. Commenting on the trends identified by the firm, Rishi Agarwal, Managing Director, Head-Asia, FSG, said, “The shift in investment dynamics highlights the Indian agri-tech sector’s sensitivity to global economic trends. Startups must use periods of slower investment to refine their business models and drive towards profitability.”