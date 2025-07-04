Live
AI, Omnichannel, and Bharat-First Growth Power India’s Startups: Meta-A&M Report
Highlights
On World MSME Day, Meta and Alvarez & Marsal India released a report spotlighting six growth levers reshaping Indian startups: AI adoption, cross-border expansion, omnichannel presence, Tier 2/3 market focus, category diversification, and creator-led branding. Over 70% of startups are leveraging AI, while 67% have embraced omnichannel strategies.
Nearly all are expanding into Tier 2/3 cities, and 52% are going global. With insights from 100 high-growth startups, the report reveals how digital tools and localized strategies are powering India's next wave of entrepreneurial growth—making scale, speed, and sustainability central to the country’s evolving startup narrative.
