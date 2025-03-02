Akasa Air expands its skyprint to Bihar; Adds Darbhanga as the 28th city to its network

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, announced the addition of Darbhanga as the 28th city destination to its network with direct connectivity to and from Delhi, starting April 04, 2025. The airline will operate daily through flights between Hyderabad and Darbhanga via Delhi (with no change of aircraft required at Delhi) enhancing connectivity between the tourist hub and two major metros.

This launch marks the airline’s entry into the state of Bihar, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening operations across the country. Travellers can book flights on Akasa Air’s website, www.akasaair.com, Android and iOS app or through multiple leading travel agents.

Darbhanga, renowned for its exquisite Mithila Art, is a city rich in history and cultural heritage, making it a fascinating destination for travellers. With its royal lineage, the city is home to ancient palaces and monuments that stand as a testament to its glorious past. Beyond its historical significance, Darbhanga captivates visitors with its magnificent temples, serene ponds, and vibrant wildlife. The launch of daily flights from Delhi to Darbhanga will further augment economic activity in the region and provide enhanced connectivity options for travellers.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are thrilled to add Darbhanga, a city of immense cultural and historical significance, as the 28th destination to our fast-expanding network. This new route underscores our commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and enhancing accessibility for travellers. By linking Darbhanga with the Delhi and Hyderabad, we aim to offer customers on-time, affordable, and reliable travel options while contributing to the region’s economic and tourism growth.”

Akasa Air’s empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and tech-led approach have made it the airline of choice for millions of customers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple industry-first and customer-friendly offerings. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service, offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo based on their weight. Akasa Air offers over 25+ ancillary products to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service, such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat and Akasa Holidays, which offer personalization that is second to none. Consistently enhancing the cabin experience for its customers, Akasa has launched several industry-firsts such as SkyScore by Akasa, SkyLights and QuietFlights.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 15 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 23 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

Flight schedule: