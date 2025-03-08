Live
Ankitam, a Premium Wellness Centre by Grandmaster Ankit, to Launch on International Women’s Day
Hyderabad is set to witness a pioneering milestone in holistic wellness with the launch of Ankitam, an exclusive wellness centre founded by internationally acclaimed wellness expert Grandmaster Ankit. Scheduled to open on March 8, 2025 at Jubilee Hills. Ankitam aims to redefine health and well-being by integrating advanced scientific methodologies with time-honored wellness traditions.
Innovative 3D Fitness Approach
With over a decade of expertise in the fitness and wellness industry, Grandmaster Ankit has introduced a 3D fitness model, offering a comprehensive 360-degree approach to well-being. Unlike conventional fitness centres, Ankitam provides a highly personalized and immersive wellness experience, blending Pilates, yoga, meditation, and holistic healing techniques to cater to individual needs.
A Visionary in Holistic Wellness
Grandmaster Ankit, a distinguished authority in the field, has been dedicated to yoga and wellness since 2006. Holding a Master’s degree in Yoga & Meditation, he is certified across multiple specialized disciplines, including:
• Reformer Pilates & Mat Pilates
• Aerial Yoga & Therapeutic Yoga
• Yogic Sciences
• Mudgar Training
• Chakra Healing & Pranic Healing
• Crystal Ball Sound Healing & Brass Bowl Sound Healing
• Water Therapy
His extensive expertise places him among a select group of global wellness leaders. Over the years, he has successfully trained more than 250 yoga instructors worldwide, contributing to the growth of a dedicated wellness community.
Transforming Hyderabad’s Wellness Landscape
The inauguration of Ankitam marks a significant step forward in Hyderabad’s evolving wellness culture, offering a state-of-the-art sanctuary where individuals can embark on a transformative journey toward achieving optimal physical and mental well-being. By seamlessly blending scientific innovation with ancient wellness wisdom, Ankitam aspires to set new industry benchmarks in holistic fitness.
The launch event will be graced by Sudha Reddy as the Chief Guest, further underscoring the significance of this milestone occasion.
As Hyderabad embraces a new era of well-being, Ankitam is poised to become a beacon of transformation, inspiring individuals to adopt a more mindful and balanced approach to health