Apollo 24/7 forays into insurance, credit card biz

Hyderabad: Apollo 24|7, India’s largest omni-channel digital health platformof Apollo Hospitals Group, has announced a series of major expansions aimed at strengthening its footprint in Telangana and reshaping the healthcare experience through innovation, accessibility, and affordability. As part of its expansion plan, Apollo 24|7 has announced its entry into the insurance and credit card segments. With regulatory approval secured, Apollo 24|7 Insurance, a fully-owned subsidiary, will soon offer Health, Life, and General Insurance products, leveraging its AI-powered platform and rich health data to tailor coverage to individual needs. The company aims to generate Rs80 crore in its first year of insurance operations.

Simultaneously, Apollo will also launch India’s first health-focused credit card in collaboration with a leading issuer. The card will offer exclusive benefits across medicines, diagnostics, doctor consultations, and wellness services, targeting Apollo’s 150 million users.

“Apollo 24|7 is on a mission to make healthcare more affordable, integrated, and preventive. With Telangana as a strategic pillar, we’re driving the next chapter of digital healthcare in India,” Madhivanan Balakrishnan, CEO, Apollo HealthCo, told the media here on Wednesday. In a bid to promote preventive healthcare, Apollo has launched the ‘Ultimate Health Challenge’—a pioneering initiative that refunds the full cost of health check packages to users who receive 100% positive reports. This effort is designed to encourage early detection and proactive health management.

Since launching in 2020, Apollo 24|7 has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem. Telangana, especially Hyderabad, has emerged as a key growth region, accounting for 17 per cent of Apollo’s nationwide pharmacy sales. With over 900 Apollo Pharmacy stores across the state—500 of them in Hyderabad—the platform fulfills 4.5 million monthly pharmacy orders, making quality medicines available within 1–2 km of most residents.

One of the standout achievements in the region has been the successful pilot of Apollo’s 19-minute medicine delivery service, a first-of-its-kind healthcare quick commerce initiative. Over 80,000 orders have been delivered within this record time, and the company plans to expand this service across Hyderabad and eventually throughout Telangana.