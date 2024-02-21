Asus unveils 2nd ROG store in Hyd

Hyderabad: Asus India as part of its retail expansion plan in India launched its second Republic of Gamers (ROG) store in the city. Spread across 525sft, the store displays Consumer Notebooks, ROG PCs and Laptops, all-in-one PCs, accessories and Creator series, alongside an experiential zone for thegamer’s community.

With this launch the brand has a total of four stores in Hyderabad,and 13 AES and ROG stores across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Asus India in an official release said that the store has a dedicated ROG gaming zone to showcase the latest Asus ROG products for e-sports and gaming individuals. With a seating capacity of 10 by 10, the gaming zone provides interested players with hands-on experience on the latest ROG laptops. An online portal, ROGverse has been created for gamers to register and book their spot at the stores gaming zone. The brand is also extending a similar service even at large format stores as seen in the recent launch at select Vijay Sales outlets.

