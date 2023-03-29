Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to be closed for 10 days in Telangana

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. There are four occasions in April – Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday, Good Friday, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, and Eid-al-Fitr. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



Bank Holidays in April 2023



· April 1 – Bank Holiday



· April 2 – Sunday



· April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday



· April 7 – Good Friday



· April 8 – Second Saturday

· April 9 – Sunday

· April 14 – Dr Ambedkar Jayanti



· April 16 – Sunday



· April 22 – Fourth Saturday



· April 23 – Eid-al-Fitr/ Sunday



*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.



Three types of holidays are mentioned in the RBI list – Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.





