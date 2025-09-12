Biocon opens first manufacturing plant in US

New Delhi: Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Thursday announced the opening of its first manufacturing plant in the US. The US-FDA-approved facility, operated by Biocon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Generics and based in Cranbury, New Jersey, produces oral solid dosage medications with an annual capacity of 2 billion tablets.

The company had acquired the plant from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and invested over $30 million in upgrades to create the state-of-the-art facility. “This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint,” the company said.