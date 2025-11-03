Black Gold Recycling acquires a majority stake in Reteck Envirotech Pvt. Ltd.

Black Gold Recycling, a Hyderabad-based circular economy startup, has acquired a majority stake in Reteck Envirotech Pvt. Ltd., an Indian subsidiary of Hong Kong and US–based Li Tong Group, a global leader in reverse supply chain management and electronics lifecycle solutions.

The acquisition strengthens Black Gold’s mission of building a technology-driven and scalable circular economy platform in India. By combining Reteck’s in-depth operational experience along with Black Gold’s innovation-led recovery models, the partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

As part of the acquisition, Pankaj Tirmanwar, CEO of Reteck Envirotech Pvt. Ltd., will join Black Gold as Co-founder and Board Member, and play a key role in strengthening Black Gold’s nationwide footprint.

Speaking on the acquisition, Prabhu Ram, Founder & CEO of Black Gold Recycling, said, “Our mission is to make sustainability scalable — by design, not by chance. This acquisition brings together Reteck’s global operational expertise and our technology-led recovery platform to create a stronger, more responsible ecosystem for e-waste management in India.”

“The business of Black Gold is deeply aligned with the Critical Mineral Mission Plan of the Government of India, as we focus on recovering strategic materials from e-waste, batteries, and solar panels — ensuring that what leaves our hands re-enters the economy responsibly.”

“We’re investing in advanced processes for lithium-ion battery, plastic, and solar panel recycling, turning India’s waste streams into sources of value, innovation, and circular growth.”

Linda Li, Chief Strategy Officer, Li Tong Group, added, “Reteck India has been an integral part of Li Tong Group’s global network. We’re pleased to transition our Indian business to Black Gold Recycling, whose local expertise, leadership, and sustainability focus align perfectly with our global vision. We look forward to continued collaboration as Black Gold scales Reteck India to new levels of innovation and compliance.”