Build, Play & Conquer at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad’s LEGO® Summer Playground!
Get ready for a brick-tastic adventure this summer as Inorbit Mall Cyberabad presents the LEGO® Summer Playground in association with Hamleys, from 5th to 15th June. Designed to ignite creativity and deliver endless fun, this unique event is a must-visit for children and families looking to make the most of their summer break.
The LEGO® Summer Playground brings together a series of exciting, hands-on experiences. Kids can dive into experimental activity zones featuring creative building challenges, engaging LEGO® games, and interactive play setups. With a perfect mix of learning and fun, these zones are designed to spark imagination while keeping the young ones entertained.
Adding to the thrill, a live leaderboard will track participant scores in various challenges, and those who perform well will stand a chance to win exciting prizes and certificates. From high-energy racing championships and mind-bending escape rooms to unstructured, open-ended play at the Free Activity LEGO® Zone, the event is packed with unforgettable moments for every age group.
Visitors can also stop by the exclusive Hamleys LEGO® Pop-Up Store to shop from a curated selection of the coolest LEGO® sets – a perfect souvenir to take the fun home. And for those Instagram-worthy memories, don’t miss the colourful entrance arch and themed photo booth zones specially created to capture the joy and vibrance of the experience.
Entry to the LEGO® Summer Playground is priced at just ₹299 per child. Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow: https://in.bookmyshow.com/
So come along with your little master builders and make this summer truly unforgettable. Build, Play & Conquer — only at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad!