Capgemini’s AIE in Hyd to enhance innovation

Adding to its innovation portfolio, Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) Facility in Hyderabad aims to enhance their cross-industry innovation expertise and brings industry lead innovations that will help deliver across the value chain and clients across the diverse Indian industries.



The AIE is a global platform for innovation that brings together a framework for action, a network of exchanges, diverse ecosystem of startups, experts alliance partners, academia and Capgemini’s own capabilities to deliver a seamless innovation engagement experience.

Capgemini’s AIE Hyderabad has also connected with academia partners, which further augments its startup network. Apart from plugging the startups to the client’s innovation ecosystem, they also mentor startups in developing innovative solutions. Ranjan Pradhan, Senior Director, AIE – Hyderabad, Capgemini, said: “The Capgemini AIE in Hyderabad is aimed towards giving businesses a platform to innovate and experience the emerging technologies that could revolutionise how we conduct business.”

He said, “The AIE facilitates delivery of cutting-edge innovations in augmented reality, metaverse, digital twins, robotics and other segments. With the support of global AIE network, we are bringing together minds from across the globe and world-class solutions that our clients can benefit from.”