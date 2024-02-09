Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Friday announced that the scheme outlay of FAME India Phase II has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore under FAME India scheme Phase II in order to give a further push to clean mobility in the country.

The ministry also said that it is a “fund and term limited scheme”, which means that the subsidies for demand incentive will be eligible for e-two-wheelers, e-three-wheelers, and e-four-wheelers sold till March 31, 2024 or till the time the funds are available, whichever is earlier.