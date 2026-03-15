Chennai plans EV charging stations to boost electric mobility

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is preparing to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in several prominent neighbourhoods of the city as part of efforts to strengthen charging infrastructure and promote the adoption of electric mobility.

According to civic officials, the charging stations will be set up in areas including Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Besant Nagar. Each location will be equipped with two charging points, allowing motorists to charge their electric vehicles while utilising nearby parking facilities.

The initiative is likely to support the growing number of electric vehicle users in Chennai, including private vehicle owners as well as operators working in the app-based taxi, logistics and delivery sectors.

With electric two-wheelers and cars becoming increasingly common across the city, the availability of accessible charging facilities in busy commercial and residential areas is expected to improve convenience for motorists who spend long hours on the road.

Civic authorities noted that the project also reflects the rising demand for public charging infrastructure as more residents transition to electric mobility. The lack of easily accessible charging points has been a major concern for many EV users, particularly in densely populated residential localities and commercial hubs.

The proposal for installing EV charging stations had earlier been raised during a council meeting by Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi, who highlighted the need for additional public charging infrastructure across the city.

The councillor had pointed out that many residents who had shifted to electric vehicles were facing difficulties locating charging facilities and urged the corporation to consider providing charging stations in residential areas.

Following the request, Mayor R. Priya announced that the corporation would establish charging stations in more than 15 locations across Chennai as part of a broader plan to support sustainable urban transport.

Officials said the EV charging stations would be developed alongside parking facilities under a revamped Smart Parking Management System, which is being implemented through a public-private partnership model. Integrating EV charging with designated parking areas is expected to optimise space usage and improve accessibility for motorists.

The civic body is likely to begin work on the project by the end of the year, marking another step in Chennai’s push towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation infrastructure.