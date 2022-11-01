Core sector output grows 7.9% in Sept 

New Delhi: Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 7.9 per cent in September against 5.4 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity segments, according to official data released on Monday. In August, the core sectors' output growth stood at 4.1 per cent. The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.6 per cent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 per cent a year ago.

Retail inflation rises to 6.49%



Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.49 per cent in September from 5.85 per cent in August 2022 mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, according to the government data released on Monday. "Year-on-year inflation for the month (of September 2022) stood at 6.49 per cent compared to 5.85 per cent for the previous month (August, 2022) and 4.40 per cent during the corresponding month (September 2021) a year before," said Labour Ministry.

Similarly, it stated that the food inflation stood at 7.76 per cent against 6.46 per cent of the previous month and 2.26 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago. The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) for September, 2022 increased by 1.1 points and stood at 131.3 points. It was 130.2 points in August 2022. On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.84 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.24 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago, it stated.