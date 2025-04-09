Live
- Health camp held for SPF personnel at Secretariat
- Ensure all eligible get free LPG cylinders, officials told
- Sanjana Sanghi talks about the importance of education in shaping one’s purpose
- CMR National PU College Students Shine with Outstanding 2nd PUC Results
- 7-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi Sundarachari
- Divine Rhythms and Dance Grace Ramanavami Celebrations at Ramalayam
- PRSI Tirupati chapter elects new office bearers
- IIT Madras develops smart indoor navigation system
- Honouring library workers who make learning possible
Credit expansion likely at 10.8% in FY26
Mumbai: Measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease the monetary policy in recent months are expected to support a year-on-year credit...
Mumbai: Measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease the monetary policy in recent months are expected to support a year-on-year credit expansion of around 10.8 per cent at Rs19 lakh crore to Rs20.5 lakh crore in 2025-2026, according to an ICRA report released on Tuesday.
Such measures include the Repo rate cut, deferment of proposed changes in the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework and additional provisions on infra projects, along with the roll-back of increased risk weights on lending to unsecured consumer credit and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Besides this, the durable liquidity infusion by the RBI through open market operations (OMO) by way of purchases of Government bonds and forex swaps with banks, would aid the liquidity and faster transmission of the ongoing cut in policy rates, the report states.