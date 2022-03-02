  • Menu
Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 02 March 2022

Currency exchange rate today, 02 March 2022: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today has fallen.

The Indian rupee against has ended at Rs. 75.78 against the US Dollar. On the other hand, the rupee has settled at Rs. 84.28 with respect to the EURO.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. However, it is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD Rs. 75.78
2 1 EUR Rs. 84.28
3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.91
4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.64
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.19
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD 75.78 INR
5 USD 378.90 INR
10 USD 757.80 INR
50 USD 3789.00 INR
100 USD 7578.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.13 USD
50 INR 0.67 USD
100 INR 1.32 USD


