  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Current GST on PVs outdated

Current GST on PVs outdated
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The current GST rate structure of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India is outdated and needs to be aligned with the new developments in the...

New Delhi: The current GST rate structure of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India is outdated and needs to be aligned with the new developments in the auto industry, according to JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba.

The government should consider the overall perspective of vehicular emissions, reduction of import bill, sustainable local supply chain and total cost of ownership, while formulating policies on the auto sector, he added. Amid speculations that hybrid vehicles could be considered for tax incentives ahead of the Union Budget, he said only the strong ‘plug-in’ hybrids, which have the capability to also run as a battery electric vehicle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X