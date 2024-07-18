Live
- ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in new women’s domestic cricket structure
- Car washed away in stream in Eluru district, five occupants stuck in bushes
- ISL: Punjab FC extend contract with Luka Majcen for upcoming season
- Kanwar Yatra: Congress slams ‘name display’ order to eateries as move to boycott Muslims, Dalits
- Sensex, Nifty touch all-time record highs amid renewed IT stock buying
- One killed as four coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in UP
- Mahindra University Launches School of Design Innovation
- Ratna Bhandar reopened for shifting valuables
- Cambodian PM says landmines, ERWs still pose risk to over 1 mn people
- 'Stree 3' already in works, reveals 'Stree' maker
Current GST on PVs outdated
New Delhi: The current GST rate structure of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India is outdated and needs to be aligned with the new developments in the auto industry, according to JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba.
The government should consider the overall perspective of vehicular emissions, reduction of import bill, sustainable local supply chain and total cost of ownership, while formulating policies on the auto sector, he added. Amid speculations that hybrid vehicles could be considered for tax incentives ahead of the Union Budget, he said only the strong ‘plug-in’ hybrids, which have the capability to also run as a battery electric vehicle.
