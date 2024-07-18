Current GST on PVs outdated

New Delhi: The current GST rate structure of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India is outdated and needs to be aligned with the new developments in the auto industry, according to JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba.

The government should consider the overall perspective of vehicular emissions, reduction of import bill, sustainable local supply chain and total cost of ownership, while formulating policies on the auto sector, he added. Amid speculations that hybrid vehicles could be considered for tax incentives ahead of the Union Budget, he said only the strong ‘plug-in’ hybrids, which have the capability to also run as a battery electric vehicle.

