- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Daily Forex Rates (01-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-01-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.10
|
Rs. 85.57
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.25
|
Rs. 93.96
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.62
|
Rs. 23.29
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.46
|
Rs. 2.60
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.64
|
Rs. 109.81
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.31
|
Rs. 56.95
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.79
|
Rs. 64.66
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.14
|
Rs. 97.97
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.85
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.82
|
Rs. 5.05
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.76
|
Rs. 11.29
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.91
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.33
|
Rs. 53.37
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.11
|
Rs. 22.57
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.94
|
Rs. 8.26
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.35
|
Rs. 64.20
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.49
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.00
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
