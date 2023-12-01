Live
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
- Researchers harness AI to map visual functions in brain
- 'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails
Just In
Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
Highlights
Following are foreign exchange rates on December-01-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-01-2023.
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.17
|Rs. 86.67
|Euro
|Rs. 91.82
|Rs. 94.55
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.92
|Rs. 23.60
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.35
|Rs. 109.51
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.59
|Rs. 57.25
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.14
|Rs. 63.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.21
|Rs. 99.07
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.92
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.64
|Rs. 4.86
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.88
|Rs. 11.41
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.81
|Rs. 53.87
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.45
|Rs. 22.89
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.13
|Rs. 8.45
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.91
|Rs. 64.78
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.04
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.23
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS