Defence robots to be made in India to help army

Hyderabad: The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), a Hyderabad-based trade body of the robotics industry in India, has announced the launch of manufacture of indigenously built defence robots, according to Kisshhan PSV, chairman of AIRA. This announcement was made on Wednesday coinciding with the Republic Day.

The All-India Robotics Association, AIRA, is a not-for-profit trade body of Robotic enterprises, the first in the country. The purpose of AIRA is to support, nurture and create robotics business opportunities in India.

Defence robots are professional service robots that are deployed by the military in combat scenarios. They are often intended to enhance a soldier's existence. While India is making much advancement in the defence sectors, AIRA would like to contribute with advanced defence robot on behalf of the robotics sector. The robot will be formally unveiled on August 15 this year, and will be dedicated to the nation. The company aim is to develop a couple of them and send them for testing. Once they are proved effective, more will be manufactured depending on the needs of the army. AIRA as a trade body is also encouraging various startups across the country to be part of this prestigious project.