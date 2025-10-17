Live
Demand for precious metals to stay elevated during Diwali
Highlights
New Delhi: Despite gold reaching record levels, cultural demand will sustain gold ownership in India, and silver's function as an industrial input may drive its price over $50 per ounce, a report said on Thursday.
“We believe that while gold may not replicate its stellar YTD 2025 performance, its upward trajectory is far from over. The rise has entered a phase of structural endurance rather than speculative exuberance,” the report from MP Financial Advisory Services said.“Thanks to industrial demand, silver has the required merits to cross over the $50 mark this time,” the financial consultancy said.
