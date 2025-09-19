Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: NSE & BSE Celebrate New Year with Special Stock Market Session

On October 21, 2025, NSE and BSE will have special Muhurat trading for Diwali.

This day also marks the start of the new Hindu year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

On Diwali, the markets are closed for normal trading. Only the one-hour Muhurat session will happen. The exact time is not announced yet. In past years, it was around 6–7 pm.

Muhurat trading is considered lucky. Many investors believe it brings good financial growth for the year. The session is short and can be volatile, and it is mostly symbolic.

Trading happens in stocks, commodities, currency, and derivatives. The MCX will also have Muhurat trading on the same day.