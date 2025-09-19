  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: NSE & BSE Celebrate New Year with Special Stock Market Session

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: NSE & BSE Celebrate New Year with Special Stock Market Session
x

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: NSE & BSE Celebrate New Year with Special Stock Market Session

Highlights

Celebrate Diwali and the start of Vikram Samvat 2082 with NSE and BSE’s one-hour Muhurat Trading on October 21, 2025. Discover how this auspicious trading hour brings luck and prosperity for investors.

On October 21, 2025, NSE and BSE will have special Muhurat trading for Diwali.

This day also marks the start of the new Hindu year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

On Diwali, the markets are closed for normal trading. Only the one-hour Muhurat session will happen. The exact time is not announced yet. In past years, it was around 6–7 pm.

Muhurat trading is considered lucky. Many investors believe it brings good financial growth for the year. The session is short and can be volatile, and it is mostly symbolic.

Trading happens in stocks, commodities, currency, and derivatives. The MCX will also have Muhurat trading on the same day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick