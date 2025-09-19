Live
- Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
- Malpua – A sweet delight of tradition and flavor
- Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe
- Shaan on music’s longevity: Smartphones have shortened public memory
- OpenAI Tests New Safeguard to Prevent AI from Lying and Scheming
- Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP
- Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner
- Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’
- Much leaner, much stronger
- Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’
Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: NSE & BSE Celebrate New Year with Special Stock Market Session
Highlights
Celebrate Diwali and the start of Vikram Samvat 2082 with NSE and BSE’s one-hour Muhurat Trading on October 21, 2025. Discover how this auspicious trading hour brings luck and prosperity for investors.
On October 21, 2025, NSE and BSE will have special Muhurat trading for Diwali.
This day also marks the start of the new Hindu year, Vikram Samvat 2082.
On Diwali, the markets are closed for normal trading. Only the one-hour Muhurat session will happen. The exact time is not announced yet. In past years, it was around 6–7 pm.
Muhurat trading is considered lucky. Many investors believe it brings good financial growth for the year. The session is short and can be volatile, and it is mostly symbolic.
Trading happens in stocks, commodities, currency, and derivatives. The MCX will also have Muhurat trading on the same day.
Next Story