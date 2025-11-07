  • Menu
ED summons Anil Ambani
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Reliance ADAG Group Chairman, Anil Ambani, again on November 14 for questioning in the money laundering case against the conglomerate, according to sources.

The development comes close on the heels of ED provisionally attaching over 132 acres of land worth Rs4,462.81 crore in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City at Navi Mumbai earlier this week, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, sources added.

ED had earlier attached 42 properties worth over Rs3,083 crore in the bank fraud cases of Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

