eInfochips expands design centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, has announced expansion of its Hyderabad design centre to cater to growing customer demand.

The company plans to hire about 100 engineers in the next six months and about 250 engineers by FY2023. The hiring will be primarily focused on silicon design, verification and physical design. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 102 company with 2020 revenues of $29 billion. The company has engaged with major semiconductor, hyper-scale, and system companies and has leveraged Arrow's global footprint to tap full-chip opportunities with system and semiconductor startups.

"Over the last 25 years, the company has built a reputation as a world-class firm that has played a critical role in the development of more than 500 path-breaking products.

The company wants to accelerate growth further with an expanded and diverse talent pool. The Hyderabad design centre will add to our global capabilities of ASIC & FPGA design, verification and validation, and backend (physical design / DFT) for our clients," said Sumit Sethi, chief operating officer of eInfochips. eInfochips was recently awarded the Engineering R&D company of the year bythe India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.