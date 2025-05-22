EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 14.58 lakh net members during March 2025, registering an on-year increase of 1.15 per cent, according to the latest payroll data released on Wednesday.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March 2025, representing a 2.03 per cent increase over February 2025 and 0.98 per cent year-on-year growth compared to March 2024, a Labour Ministry statement said.

EPFO has released provisional payroll data for March 2025, revealing a net addition of 14.58 lakh members. The year-on-year analysis reveals an increase of 1.15 per cent in net payroll additions compared to March 2024, the statement said. This growth in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programmes, it stated.

As per the report, 4.45 lakh new subscribers were added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 58.94 per cent of the total new subscribers added in March 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 4.21 per cent compared to the previous month of February 2025. It also depicts a growth of 4.73 per cent from the previous year in March 2024.