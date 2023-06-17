FAO DG visits Kaveri Seed Company in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City-based seeds producer Kaveri Seed Company Limited said that the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Dr Qu Dongyu along with a delegation from FAO visited the company to observe its genomics laboratory and gain insights into its ongoing biotech programmes.

During the visit, G V Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Kaveri Seed Company Limited, provided a comprehensive overview of the company. The discussion covered key points such as robust demand for agricultural products in domestic and international markets, the rapid growth of the Indian seed industry, and Kaveri Seed Company’s growth over the last 40 years.

Bhaskar Rao said: “The visit of the Director General of the FAO to Kaveri Seed Company signifies the growing recognition of the company’s pivotal role in enhancing agricultural productivity and food security in India.