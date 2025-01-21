Ferty9 Brings Global-Standard Fertility Care to Kurnool

Ferty9 Fertility Center, South India's best fertility care network, proudly announces the launch of its advanced facility in Kurnool. With infertility affecting an estimated 10-15% of couples in India, which translates to approximately 30 million infertile couples nationwide, the need for accessible, specialized fertility care has never been greater. The new Kurnool center is set to redefine fertility treatment in the region, offering world-class care backed by innovative technologies. Ferty9 continues its mission to provide high-quality treatments, supported by a 70% IVF success rate and over 20,000 successful pregnancies across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Kurnool center will offer a comprehensive suite of fertility treatments, including IUI, IVF, ICSI, Blastocyst Culture, PICSI, Fertility Preservation, and Genetic Testing programs.

Ferty9 is the only fertility brand in India to offer four groundbreaking technologies under one roof, now available to families in Kurnool. These advancements ensure unparalleled precision, safety, and success in fertility treatments:

ISO 6 Cleanroom Labs: European-standard class 1000 cleanroom labs ensure superior sterility, minimizing contamination risks and maintaining the highest standards of care.

RI Witness (RFID System): Prevents mismatches during IVF cycles by securely linking patient identity to every gamete.

K-System Incubators: Creates a womb-like environment for embryos, significantly enhancing success rates.

XILTRIX Alarm System: Maintains critical lab conditions to ensure optimal functionality.

This unmatched combination of technology demonstrates Ferty9’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in fertility care, empowering couples on their journey to parenthood.

Dr. Susrutha, IVF Consultant at Ferty9 Kurnool, shared, “Our vision is to make advanced fertility care accessible to every family in Kurnool. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deeply empathetic approach, we aim to empower couples with confidence and provide them the best chance to realize their dream of parenthood. This center stands as a testament to hope and new beginnings for those aspiring to build their families.”

Dr Jyothi C Budi, Medical Director of Ferty9 Fertility Center, added, “At Ferty9, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves access to exceptional fertility care. The Kurnool center marks another milestone in our mission to support families across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing innovative solutions and compassionate care closer to home. With unmatched technology and a commitment to excellence, we are not just building families; we are shaping futures.”

Addressing the growing demand for fertility care in Kurnool, this new facility ensures access to the latest technologies and treatments closer to home. Backed by a team of skilled fertility specialists and counselors, the center provides holistic and personalized care, offering every patient the support they need to succeed in their parenthood journey.































