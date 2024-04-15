Live
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
- Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City
Following are foreign exchange rates on april-15-2024
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.94 Rs. 85.52 Euro Rs. 89.47 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.94
|Rs. 85.52
|Euro
|Rs. 89.47
|Rs. 92.50
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.94
|Rs. 23.51
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.32
|Rs. 2.43
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 104.79
|Rs. 107.81
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.66
|Rs. 56.82
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.32
|Rs. 63.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.30
|Rs. 95.95
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 13.11
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.64
|Rs. 4.86
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.40
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.62
|Rs. 0.57
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.04
|Rs. 54.00
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 22.68
|Rs. 23.9
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.83
|Rs. 8.45
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.93
|Rs. 65.31
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.02
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.05
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
