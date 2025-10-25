Live
- Under Nitish, NDA will break all electoral records: Modi
- Pentagon sending aircraft carrier to Latin America
- Concerns raised about Japanese PM's hawkish tone
- Palestinian factions agree to independent technocratic body for Gaza governance
- UN chief asks Security Council to spend resources in peace instead of war
- FATF warns Pakistan, says exit from 'greylist' not gives it immunity from money laundering & terror financing
- India resilient to global odds in exports: WB
- Forecast puts Jio’s valuation at $148bn by Sept’27
- Continuous profit booking, FII outflows halt 6-day rally
- Sebi frames transferring process for PMS biz
Forecast puts Jio’s valuation at $148bn by Sept’27
Highlights
New Delhi: ICICI Securities expects Jio Platforms Ltd’ (JPL) ensuing IPO to fetch ‘premium valuations’, as was the case in the high-profile equity...
New Delhi: ICICI Securities expects Jio Platforms Ltd’ (JPL) ensuing IPO to fetch ‘premium valuations’, as was the case in the high-profile equity raise of FY21, and has pegged the company’s equity value at $148 billion by September 2027.
The brokerage has also raised valuation estimates for Indian telecom operators under its coverage, citing ‘renewed optimism’ driven by stronger financial and business fundamentals across the sector. Friday’s report upgrading telcos takes into account an improved tariff structure and a renewed push for 5G adoption.
Next Story