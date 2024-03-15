  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Gadkari approves Rs 421 crore Gauripur bypass project in Assam

Highlights

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 421.15 crore has been approved for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Assam’s Dhubri district.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 421.15 crore has been approved for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Assam’s Dhubri district.

Gadkari said the 9.61 km bypass project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks of accidents associated with sharp bends on the present highway.

The implementation of this bypass, equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the reduction of accidents in the region, the minister added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X