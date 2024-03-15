Live
Just In
Gadkari approves Rs 421 crore Gauripur bypass project in Assam
Highlights
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 421.15 crore has been approved for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 spanning from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Assam’s Dhubri district.
Gadkari said the 9.61 km bypass project aims to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks of accidents associated with sharp bends on the present highway.
The implementation of this bypass, equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the reduction of accidents in the region, the minister added.
