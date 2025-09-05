Gandaram Jewellers Strengthens Presence in North India with Grand Noida Showroom

Noida - Gandaram Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands with a legacy of 93 years, has expanded its footprint with the grand opening of a new flagship showroom in Noida’s bustling Sector 18 market. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey and its commitment to serving customers across North India.

The inauguration, thoughtfully timed for 15th August to celebrate the historic occasion of India’s Independence Day, added a sense of pride and festivity to the moment as the brand embarked on this new chapter of expansion. Customers and guests experienced not just the unveiling of a new jewellery destination but also the continuation of a journey that has stood for trust and craftsmanship for nearly a century.

The Noida showroom is designed to cater to the aspirations of today’s discerning jewellery buyers. Spread across a spacious setting with contemporary interiors and the warmth of Indian tradition, it offers an exclusive showcase of gold, diamond, Polki, and platinum creations. Every piece reflects Gandaram Jewellers’ enduring promise of purity, innovation, and masterful artistry, qualities that have been the brand’s hallmark since its inception.

Established in 1932 in Lahore by Shri Gandaram Mehra and later relocated to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk in 1942, Gandaram Jewellers quickly became a trusted name for its impeccable quality and authenticity. With the opening of its landmark store in Lajpat Nagar in 1991, the brand further cemented its position as one of Delhi’s most respected jewellery houses. From its humble beginnings to its reputation as a leader in fine jewellery, Gandaram Jewellers has always balanced tradition with innovation, ensuring designs that resonate with both classic and contemporary tastes.

Vipin Mehra (Chairman), Directors Vanit Mehra and Puneet Mehra led the celebrations of this landmark expansion.

Speaking on the milestone, Puneet Mehra, Director, Gandaram Jewellers, said, “The opening of our Noida store is a proud achievement in Gandaram Jewellers’ 93-year legacy. With this expansion, we are delighted to bring our heritage of trust and craftsmanship to a new community and strengthen our presence in North India.”

The launch event was graced by prominent industry dignitaries including Prem Mehra, Owner of Unique Chains, and Sayiam Mehra, President of the Gem & Jewellery Trade Federation of India, reaffirming Gandaram Jewellers’ strong standing within the jewellery fraternity.

To celebrate the opening, Gandaram Jewellers invited friends, family, old and new customers and stakeholders to this new frontier in Gandaram’s illustrious history. Everyone went home with fond memories, praises for the fine collection & the impeccable hospitality. In the words of Mr. D. Singh, family friend to Puneet Mehra, “This store is so special, the atmosphere so vibrant that the trust this family jeweller commands cannot be replicated.”

With its deep-rooted legacy and strong customer-first approach, Gandaram Jewellers continues to grow while staying true to its founding values. The new showroom in Noida not only strengthens the brand’s presence in North India but also reflects its vision for the future—an enduring blend of heritage, craftsmanship, and trust that will continue to serve generations to come.