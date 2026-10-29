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Gold and Silver rates today, 29 Oct in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

In Short

Today's 18, 22 & 24 carat gold prices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, 24k gold at Rs 14,329/g, 22k gold at Rs 13,135/g, 18k gold at Rs 10,757/g.

Gold rates today
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Gold rates today 

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The gold rates today in Hyderabad are stable on 29 October, 2026. Going by the gold prices today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

While in Visakhapatnam, the gold prices have been same as that of Hyderabad with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

The gold rate in Vijayawada are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

The gold rate in Karimnagar are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

The gold rate in Warangal are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.

While the Silver rate today at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

City

22-carat gold 10gm

24 carat gold 10gm

18-carat 10gm

Silver 1kg

Hyderabad

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,290

Rs. 1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000

Visakhapatnam

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs.1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000

Vijayawada

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs. 1,08,110.

Rs. 2,20,000

Karimnagar

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs. 1,08,110.

Rs. 2,20,000

Warangal

Rs. 1,31,950

Rs. 1,43,950

Rs. 1,08,110

Rs. 2,20,000


Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Gold Rates Today HyderabadGold Price October 29 2026Gold Rates in TelanganaGold Price in VisakhapatnamSilver Rate Today Hyderabad
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