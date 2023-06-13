Live
- History of 1998 Cyclone
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 13
- 1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 June 2023
- PL Sector Update - Consumer Durables - Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Channel Check update (June-2023)
- Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian sea makes history by setting a new record
- Neither BJP nor Congress talks about education: Arvind Kejriwal
- Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’
- Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week
- Adivi Sesh takes a break from thrillers
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 June 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 13 June 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,550 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,600.
Gold rates today, 13 June 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,550 with a a fall of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 60,600 with a fall of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 55,800 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,900 with a fall of Rs. 100.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,450. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,400 and Rs. 60,450 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 74,100 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 79,300
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,550
|Rs. 60,600
|Rs. 74,100
|Chennai
|Rs. 55,800
|Rs. 60,900
|Rs. 79,300
|Kolkata
|Rs. 55,400
|Rs. 60,450
|Rs. 74,100
|Mumbai
|Rs. 55,400
|Rs. 60,450
|Rs. 74,100
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS