Live
- Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor
- 36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
- Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 28
- Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing
- Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.
- Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
- Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’
- New Delhi: Denying child’s affection to other spouse cruelty said Delhi High Court
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 28 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 54,490 with a fall of Rs. 260 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,440 with a fall of Rs. 270.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS